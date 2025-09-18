Anirudh Reddy Pathe On Building Data Science Teams And Driving AI Business Impact

Anirudh Reddy Pathe Interview with AI Time Journal

Anirudh Reddy Pathe shares insights on scaling data science teams, aligning AI strategy with business goals, and driving measurable impact.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a recent interview with AI Time Journal, Anirudh Reddy Pathe, Head of Decision Science at Glassdoor, shared his perspective on building data science teams and ensuring AI drives tangible business impact. His career, spanning fintech, travel, and tech, reflects a consistent theme: using data to reduce uncertainty and create value at scale.

Pathe emphasized three guiding principles for building high-performing teams in today's hybrid environment: clarity of mission, autonomy for problem-solving, and strong human connection. He highlighted how rituals, shared OKRs, and transparent roadmaps foster collaboration across distributed teams.

A key theme throughout the interview was ensuring AI initiatives tie directly to business outcomes.“If an AI model doesn't clearly tie to a lever the business already cares about-revenue growth, cost efficiency, or user experience-it risks being shelfware,” Pathe explained. He underscored the importance of defining success in business terms before building technical solutions.

Pathe also addressed misconceptions about experimentation, noting that not every test needs to produce a win to be valuable. He described experimentation as a decision-making framework that can shape strategic choices, from market entry to investment allocation. Looking ahead, he envisions Decision Science evolving into the“connective tissue” between AI and business strategy, with leaders orchestrating humans and machines to drive impact.

