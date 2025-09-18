Ahmedabad's 'Turban Man' Unveils 5-Kg 'Operation Sindoor' Turban For Navratri

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Sep 18 (IANS) With Navratri just days away, preparations are in full swing across Gujarat, and once again, international Garba dancer Anuj Mudaliyar is making headlines with his extraordinary and thematic turbans.

Known as Ahmedabad's 'Turban Man', Anuj has been designing unique, eye-catching turbans since 2017, making him a standout figure in the vibrant Garba scene.

This year, Anuj has crafted a 5-kilogram turban based on the theme 'Operation Sindoor'.

Speaking about his creation, he said that he has spent the last five months designing and assembling the turban, dedicating 4 to 5 hours daily to the intricate work. The turban features motifs symbolising fighter jets, women empowerment, and even includes an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The design is adorned with pearls, Kutch-style embroidery, and made using fine cotton fabric, reflecting both cultural heritage and national pride.

Anuj's journey with themed turbans began in 2017, when he wanted to bring something visually unique to the Garba floor. His first concept turban was based on GST, followed by one celebrating India's heritage, and another dedicated to PM Modi, which brought him widespread recognition.

Since then, he has become a cultural icon in Ahmedabad's Garba circles.

Apart from Anuj, many other artists are also eagerly preparing for the Navratri festivities.

Event organiser Deepak Sethia emphasised that special attention is being paid to security arrangements and adherence to government safety guidelines to ensure a safe and joyous celebration.

From the music industry, names like Samir Rawal (Music Director) and Kavita Bodani (Singer) are ready to contribute their talents, working tirelessly to create new beats and tunes that will keep the crowds dancing all night long.

With months of preparation behind them, Gujarat is ready to dance to the rhythm of devotion, tradition, and innovation this Navratri – and Anuj Mudaliyar's 'Operation Sindoor' turban is set to steal the show once again.