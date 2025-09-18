Rahul Gandhi Playing Into Hands Of 'Deep State': Tarun Chugh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said on Thursday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seems to be playing into the hands of“deep state” to spread disruptive and misleading narrative in the country.

Taking strong exception to the“unsubstantiated facts” circulated by Rahul Gandhi at a media meet, Chugh said the Karnataka High Court had already delivered a big blow to the shallow campaign on voters list being built by Rahul Gandhi.

Chugh said the Karnataka HC judgment which has set aside the election of a Congress MLA puts the Congress in a dock and comprehensively establishes that Rahul Gandhi is calculatedly trying to run down constitutional institutions.

The BJP leader said the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha should explain his secret overseas sojourns and tell the nation if US billionaire George Soros is engineering it all for him?

Chugh said it's time the Congress started accepting its declining popularity in the country and stop leaning on foreign forces to gain acceptability in the country, which would be a shameful chapter in the nation's democracy.

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi launched a fresh offensive on the ECI, claiming that votes were being deleted from the Congress booths through fake logins done through a 'centralised system'.

However, he remained evasive on questions of following it up with the ECI or taking legal recourse for the 'irregularities and wrongdoings' under the watch of the poll panel.

Meanwhile, the ECI rejected Rahul Gandhi's allegations of mass voter deletions in Karnataka's Aland Assembly constituency as 'baseless and incorrect'.

Dismissing his claims as incorrect and baseless, it said that deletion cannot be done online by any member of the public. Also, the affected person gets an opportunity to place his point.

In 2023, there were attempts at the deletion of electors in the Aland Assembly Constituency, but it was unsuccessful, and an FIR was filed by the poll body itself.

Last month, Rahul raised questions on the electoral outcome of the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat. In a similar claim, he alleged“stealing” of one lakh votes in the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency during the 2024 polls.