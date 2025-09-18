Unigen To Showcase Latest In AI Face Redaction And Video Language Models At The Anaheim Electronics & Manufacturing Show

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Live demos to be run at Arrow Electronics' booth (#714) on Unigen's high-performance, edge-ready AI hardware platforms

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Unigen Corporation, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of enterprise and industrial electronics, will present two live AI demonstrations at the Anaheim Electronics & Manufacturing Show (AEMS). The event brings together professionals across the electronics and manufacturing industries to explore emerging technologies, products, and solutions driving the future of the sector.AI Face Redaction DemoUsing processors and components from Arrow and Intel, Unigen will showcase AI software partner AlgoFace's face redaction application running on Unigen's Cupcake Edge AI Server . The live demo will show how real-time video anonymization can be seamlessly deployed in a fully integrated, compact edge AI platform. This is an ideal solution for industries that require privacy, security, and speed without the reliance and connectivity to the cloud.Video Language Model (VLM) DemoUnigen will also feature a VLM running on the Poundcake Air-Cooled Inference Server (with 8x integrated Unigen Biscotti E1.S AI Modules), showcasing advanced video understanding and context-aware analysis powered by the latest AI models. The VLM can interpret peoples' actions, detect context, and generate insights from video streams in real time.Both solutions leverage Unigen's AI Modules, DRAM modules, and SSDs to deliver insights in real time. Designed with small and mid-sized businesses in mind, Unigen's systems are energy-efficient, air-cooled, and built to provide high performance.Attendees are invited to visit Unigen at booth #714 to see firsthand how AI can deliver insights for video management systems, enterprise security, smart cities, manufacturing, traffic monitoring, and more.About Unigen CorporationFounded in 1991, Unigen is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of OEM products including SSDs, DRAM modules, NVDIMMs, Enterprise IO and AI solutions. Unigen also offers a full array of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), including design, quick-turn prototyping, new product introduction, volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the heart of Silicon Valley as well as offshore in Vietnam. Unigen offers its products and services to customers worldwide targeting a broad range of end markets including automotive, computing and storage, embedded, medical, AI, robotics, clean energy, defense, aerospace, and IoT. Learn more about Unigen's products and services at unigen.

