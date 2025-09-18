Orange County Plastic Surgeon On Open Vs. Closed Rhinoplasty

Daniel Mills, MD, FACS – a plastic surgeon in Orange County – compares the“open” and“closed” strategies that can be utilized in rhinoplasty.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Also known as nose surgery or nose resculpting, rhinoplasty remains one of the most sought-after procedures in cosmetic plastic surgery. According to Orange County plastic surgeon Daniel Mills, MD, FACS, understanding the various techniques used in rhinoplasty is an important step for patients considering treatment, as each approach carries its own advantages depending on the patient's needs and desired results.Specifically, Dr. Mills notes that the choice between“open” and“closed” rhinoplasty can greatly influence the course of the procedure.“Choosing between open and closed rhinoplasty ultimately depends on the complexity of the nasal changes needed, the patient's anatomy, and the desired outcome,” says Dr. Mills. Below, he has drawn comparisons between the two rhinoplasty methods to help patients better understand their options.Open RhinoplastyAn open rhinoplasty involves a small external incision across the strip of tissue between the nostrils, along with internal incisions. Dr. Mills states that this approach allows for enhanced visualization of the nasal structures, enabling surgeons to perform more precise and comprehensive corrections. He emphasizes that residual scarring is typically minimal, blending into the natural contours and often becoming virtually unnoticeable over time.Closed RhinoplastyWith a closed rhinoplasty, incisions are made entirely inside the nostrils. This technique, Dr. Mills explains, should leave no visible scars. While the closed technique may be ideal for certain patients' aesthetic goals, Dr. Mills says that closed rhinoplasty is sometimes more technically restrictive for surgeons in terms of visibility and access to the nasal framework.Dr. Mills encourages individuals considering rhinoplasty to schedule a consultation with a qualified plastic surgeon. During this process, an experienced provider can carefully evaluate each patient's anatomy, goals, and expectations to determine which approach (“open” or“closed”) may be best suited for achieving natural, balanced results.About Daniel Mills, MD, FACSDr. Daniel Mills is a board-certified plastic surgeon known worldwide for his innovation, leadership, and dedication. A Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Mills has served as President of both The Aesthetic Societyand the California Society of Plastic Surgeons. Additionally, he has pioneered surgical techniques (including the TransAxillary SubPectoral Augmentation (TASPA) approach to breast augmentation ), and regularly shares his expertise as a lecturer at international conferences. Dr. Mills is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Mills, visit danmillsmd, orangecountybreast, or facebook/danmillsmd.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Aesthetic Plastic Surgical Institute31852 Pacific Coast Hwy.Suite 401Laguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 499-2800Rosemont Media

