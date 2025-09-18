Madeleine Paquin Appointed To CN Board Of Directors

“Madeleine is an accomplished logistics and supply chain executive with deep, hands-on experience in international trade and shipping. Her business accomplishments, customer insights and experience with complex capital-intensive transportation infrastructure including port terminals, railways and major airlines further strengthens the Board's oversight of CN's strategy and the Company's long‐term value creation for shareholders.”

- Shauneen Bruder, Chair of CN's Board of Directors.

Madeleine Paquin, 63, was President and CEO of LOGISTEC Corporation from 1996 to January 2024. In addition to being a leading terminal operator across North America, which in 2024 operated in more than 50 ports and over 90 terminals, Logistec also provides specialized industrial services in the marine and environmental sectors.

Ms. Paquin's extensive experience at LOGISTEC in senior executive leadership and as a corporate director of major public issuers and organizations brings invaluable insight to the Board on strategic planning, corporate governance and expertise in the logistics and supply chain industry.

She currently serves as a director of Air Canada Ltd as well as on the Advisory Board of the Montréal Neurological Institute-Hospital. She has held directorships in several maritime and trade associations and on company boards, including Sun Life Canada (2001-2005), Canadian Pacific Railway (2001-2013) and Aéroports de Montréal (2002-2011).

Ms. Paquin is a graduate of the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario and of HEC Montréal. She is bilingual and based in Montreal. Ms. Paquin has been the recipient of numerous business recognitions and awards, including the Order of Canada. She was inducted into the International Maritime Hall of Fame for the Port of New York and New Jersey's Maritime Association in 2017, and in the Canadian Business Hall of Fame in 2023.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.