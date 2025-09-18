'New Channel, Same Old Tricks:' Blockboard CEO Explains How Fraud Creeps Into Direct CTV Buys

- Matt Wasserlauf, Blockboard CEO and founder NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The TV advertising landscape is in a constant state of flux. Advertisers are desperate for answers on how to best spend their money to reach consumers and drive performance. CTV has emerged as one of the most appealing options, but as with display before it, fraud is a persistent problem in this growing channel.Eager to avoid waste, many advertisers are opting to go direct to CTV publishers. Unfortunately, even direct buys are susceptible to fraud, as Blockboard CEO Matt Wasserlauf explains in AdExchanger .In an opinion piece,“New Channel, Same Old Tricks: How Legacy Web Tactics Are Undermining CTV Advertising,” Wasserlauf outlines how reach extension is at the heart of this issue.Many publishers utilize reach extension to increase their scale in order to grow revenue. In many cases, that decision is doing more harm than good.“The lingering effects of reach extension mean that spoofed domains or bot traffic are included alongside the good stuff,” Wasserlauf writes.The only way out of this mess is full transparency into every single impression.Blockboard uses proprietary AI to identify and target the appropriate audiences for each campaign it runs. Every ad impression is then verified with a blockchain-based smart contract before it is served, thereby ensuring that the ad reaches a real human audience. As a result, brands working with Blockboard instantly realize significant financial savings due to efficiency and effectiveness. When ads go to real consumers instead of towards fraud or waste, they lead to more conversions and greater ROI.About BlockboardBlockboard is a New York City-based, outcomes-driven programmatic advertising platform that leverages the combined power of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver unparalleled transparency, efficiency, and success in digital ad spending. Committed to reducing ad fraud and waste across the advertising ecosystem, Blockboard ensures that every ad view is verified and valuable, providing real views by real people. With innovative solutions like BlockAI, Blockboard offers targeted ad placements, refined audience segments, real-time data assessments, and customer journey analysis to optimize campaign performance and maximize ROI. For more information, visit .

