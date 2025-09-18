First XRP ETF Debuts In The U.S.
On Sept. 18, REX Shares and Osprey Funds are debuting the first U.S.-listed ETF tied to XRP
on the Cboe BZX Exchange under the ticker symbol "XRPR."
However, the ETF is not a pure spot fund, according to analysts.
Rather than simply tracking the spot price of XRP, the new fund is structured to hold the crypto while also investing in other spot ETFs from outside the U.S. to gain exposure.
Despite the different structure, the ETF launch marks the first time American brokerage accounts will have access to an XRP-focused fund.
The new XRP ETF expands beyond the current funds available to investors that focus largely on %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) and %Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH).
XRP is currently trading at $3.12 U.S. and is up 50% this year.
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is trading at $117,200 U.S., having gained 25% on the year.
