(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:20 AM EST - Avant Technologies Inc : Along with Austrianova, a Singapore-based biotechnology leader, today announced the formation of a Joint Venture and License Agreement to establish Klothonova, Inc., a new Nevada corporation focused on pioneering cell-based therapies utilizing encapsulated Klotho-producing cells. Under the terms of the agreement, Klothonova will leverage Austrianova's proprietary cellencapsulation technology to develop and commercialize treatments targeting Alzheimer's disease, heart disease, cancer, kidney disease, other age-related conditions, and longevity promotion. Avant Technologies Inc shares O are trading off $0.02 at $0.35.
