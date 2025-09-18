Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Afghanistan Aim Super Four In Crucial Match Vs Sri Lanka Today

2025-09-18 04:00:24
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan are set to face Sri Lanka in a crucial Asia Cup 2025 Group B clash today (Thursday) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00pm local time.

A win for Afghanistan would secure their place in the Super Four stage, while a loss would see Sri Lanka and Bangladesh progress instead.

Afghanistan began their campaign with a dominant 94-run victory over Hong Kong. However, they narrowly lost their second match to Bangladesh by eight runs.

The Asia Cup 2025, featuring eight teams, kicked off on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Group A consists of India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman, while Group B features Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Hong Kong.

