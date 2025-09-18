Afghanistan Aim Super Four In Crucial Match Vs Sri Lanka Today
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan are set to face Sri Lanka in a crucial Asia Cup 2025 Group B clash today (Thursday) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00pm local time.
A win for Afghanistan would secure their place in the Super Four stage, while a loss would see Sri Lanka and Bangladesh progress instead.
Afghanistan began their campaign with a dominant 94-run victory over Hong Kong. However, they narrowly lost their second match to Bangladesh by eight runs.
The Asia Cup 2025, featuring eight teams, kicked off on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Group A consists of India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman, while Group B features Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Hong Kong.
kk/sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment