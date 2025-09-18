Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poland, NATO Hold 30,000-Troops Military Exercises

2025-09-18 03:48:25
(MENAFN) Poland and NATO have mobilized approximately 30,000 troops for the country’s largest military exercises of the year, media reported Wednesday.

The Polish Armed Forces are also assembling more than 600 tanks, aircraft, and missile systems for the drills.

Codenamed "Iron Gate," the exercises are being held at a training ground in Orzysz, located just 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the strategic Suwalki Gap—a critical land corridor near Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave.

These maneuvers aim to showcase alliance solidarity amid escalating tensions with Russia.

The drills come shortly after Russia concluded its joint military exercises with Belarus, Zapad-2025, which ran from September 12 until Wednesday near the Polish border.

This military buildup follows a recent suspected incursion by Russian drones in the region. Last week, Poland reported that at least 19 drones entered its airspace amid Russian attacks on Ukraine. Russia denied any intentional breach, stating the incursion was not deliberate.

