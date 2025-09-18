Russian Troops Lose 930 More Invaders In War Against Ukraine
The Russian army also lost 11,191 (+2) tanks, 23,277 (+0) armored combat vehicles, 32,879 (+33) artillery systems, 1,491 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,217 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 422 (+0), helicopters – 341 (+0), tactical UAVs – 60,469 (+390), cruise missiles – 3,718 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 62,000 (+122), special equipment – 3,965 (+0).
The data is being verified.Read also: Drone attacks cause fires in two districts of Kyiv region
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 17, as of 22:00, there were 155 combat engagements between the Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the frontline.
