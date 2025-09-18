Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye's Stock Exchange Opens Thursday Higher

2025-09-18 03:39:21
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark BIST 100 index kicked off Thursday trading at 11,229.25 points, reflecting a 0.57% gain—or 63.40 points—over the previous day’s closing level. This positive opening signals renewed investor confidence following a slight dip in the prior session.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul’s main index saw a modest decline of 0.15%, closing at 11,165.85 points. The day’s trading activity remained robust, with a total transaction volume reaching 146.7 billion Turkish liras (approximately $3.55 billion), highlighting sustained market liquidity despite the slight pullback.

Currency markets showed relative stability as of 09:50 a.m. local time (0650 GMT), with the Turkish lira trading at 41.3275 against the US dollar, 48.8710 against the euro, and 56.3385 versus the British pound. These rates indicate steady demand for the lira amid ongoing global economic uncertainties.

In the commodities sector, gold prices held firm at $3,637.15 per ounce, continuing to attract safe-haven interest. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading at $67.35 per barrel, reflecting cautious optimism in energy markets as global supply and demand factors evolve.

