Türkiye's Stock Exchange Opens Thursday Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark BIST 100 index kicked off Thursday trading at 11,229.25 points, reflecting a 0.57% gain—or 63.40 points—over the previous day’s closing level. This positive opening signals renewed investor confidence following a slight dip in the prior session.
On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul’s main index saw a modest decline of 0.15%, closing at 11,165.85 points. The day’s trading activity remained robust, with a total transaction volume reaching 146.7 billion Turkish liras (approximately $3.55 billion), highlighting sustained market liquidity despite the slight pullback.
Currency markets showed relative stability as of 09:50 a.m. local time (0650 GMT), with the Turkish lira trading at 41.3275 against the US dollar, 48.8710 against the euro, and 56.3385 versus the British pound. These rates indicate steady demand for the lira amid ongoing global economic uncertainties.
In the commodities sector, gold prices held firm at $3,637.15 per ounce, continuing to attract safe-haven interest. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading at $67.35 per barrel, reflecting cautious optimism in energy markets as global supply and demand factors evolve.
On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul’s main index saw a modest decline of 0.15%, closing at 11,165.85 points. The day’s trading activity remained robust, with a total transaction volume reaching 146.7 billion Turkish liras (approximately $3.55 billion), highlighting sustained market liquidity despite the slight pullback.
Currency markets showed relative stability as of 09:50 a.m. local time (0650 GMT), with the Turkish lira trading at 41.3275 against the US dollar, 48.8710 against the euro, and 56.3385 versus the British pound. These rates indicate steady demand for the lira amid ongoing global economic uncertainties.
In the commodities sector, gold prices held firm at $3,637.15 per ounce, continuing to attract safe-haven interest. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading at $67.35 per barrel, reflecting cautious optimism in energy markets as global supply and demand factors evolve.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment