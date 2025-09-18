Lena By Korkmaz Mutfak Esyalari Wins Platinum In A' Kitchenware And Horeca Awards

Lena

Korkmaz Mutfak Esyalari's Innovative Cookware Set, Lena, Receives Prestigious Recognition in the A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of kitchenware design, has announced Korkmaz Mutfak Esyalari 's cookware set, Lena, as the recipient of the Platinum A' Kitchenware and Horeca Award. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Lena within the competitive kitchenware industry.Lena's success in the A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards demonstrates its relevance to current trends and needs within the kitchenware market. The design aligns with industry standards and practices while offering practical benefits to users through its innovative features. This recognition underscores the importance of well-designed kitchenware in enhancing the cooking experience for both home cooks and professionals.The Lena cookware set stands out for its unique combination of functionality and aesthetics. The scratch-resistant, high-heat ceramic coating not only facilitates easy cleaning but also adds a distinctive visual appeal. The ergonomically designed handles provide a comfortable grip, while the specially designed lid and body allow for effortless straining without additional tools. Lena's organic design language, created by the rounded contours of the body and lid, sets it apart from conventional cookware.Winning the Platinum A' Kitchenware and Horeca Award serves as a motivation for Korkmaz Mutfak Esyalari to continue pushing the boundaries of kitchenware design. This recognition may inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field. The award acknowledges the dedication and creativity of the Korkmaz Mutfak Esyalari team in developing products that enhance the cooking experience.Lena was designed by a talented team at Korkmaz Mutfak Esyalari, including Kerim Korkmaz, Gokhan Simsek, Gamze Ugurlukisi, Pelin Doganay, Mucahit Barug, Talip Sahin, and Berke Guler, each contributing their expertise to create this award-winning cookware set.Interested parties may learn more about the Lena cookware set and its designers at:About Korkmaz Mutfak EsyalariKorkmaz is a Turkey-based kitchenware brand that has been designing and manufacturing products in the categories of cookware, tableware, and small home appliances since 1972. With a focus on user experience, functionality, and sustainability, Korkmaz serves a wide range of users, from home cooks to professional kitchens. The brand's product range includes stainless steel pots, pans, teapots, coffee makers, and air fryers, all designed to provide practical solutions for everyday life.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award is a highly regarded recognition that honors designs at the forefront of creativity and innovation in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. Recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process based on pre-established evaluation criteria by a panel of design professionals, kitchenware industry experts, journalists, and academics. The award acknowledges designs that demonstrate exceptional functionality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomics, material quality, durability, user-friendliness, and environmental consciousness, among other criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the award drives a cycle of inspiration and advancement in the field of design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your own projects, visit:

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.