No Footprint Wood House By Oliver Schutte Wins Platinum In A' Green Awards

No Footprint Wood House

Sustainable Costa Rican Home Recognized for Exceptional Bioclimatic Design and Regenerative Materials

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected award in the field of sustainable product design, has announced that the No Footprint Wood House by Oliver Schutte has been awarded the Platinum A' Design Award in the Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the No Footprint Wood House within the sustainable design industry, positioning it as a noteworthy example of innovative and environmentally conscious architecture.The No Footprint Wood House's recognition with the A' Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Award is particularly relevant in today's world, where sustainable design solutions are increasingly crucial. This award not only celebrates the project's achievements but also underscores its potential to inspire and influence the industry, setting new standards for sustainable home design. The bioclimatic approach and use of regenerative materials demonstrate the practical benefits of the design for both users and the environment.Located along the southern Pacific coast of Costa Rica, the No Footprint Wood House seamlessly integrates with its surrounding tropical forests and natural habitat. The project is part of the ongoing No Footprint House series, which features climate-responsive building variations based on passive design strategies and the use of locally harvested and regenerative construction materials. The modular design of the No Footprint Wood House allows for customization according to clients' needs and budgets, while maintaining a consistent focus on sustainability.The Platinum A' Design Award for the No Footprint Wood House serves as a testament to Oliver Schutte's commitment to sustainable design and his ability to create innovative solutions that harmonize with the environment. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the No Footprint House series and beyond, fostering further exploration of bioclimatic design principles and the use of regenerative materials in residential architecture.Interested parties may learn more at:About Oliver SchutteOliver Schutte is an architect based in Costa Rica who focuses on breaking the boundaries of single professions or perspectives to co-create through an interdisciplinary work methodology. His office designs for development with participatory and multi-stakeholder approaches, leading to a diverse range of projects and scales. Schutte's work aims to find meaning and added value by collaborating with professionals from various fields, resulting in innovative and sustainable solutions.About A-01A-01 is an interdisciplinary network organization that works at the borderline of city and countryside, identifying new synergies between the urban and rural domains. Their participatory design methodologies are developed to co-create integrally sustainable solutions for urban and rural development. A-01 aims to break the boundaries of a single professional perspective to allow for a holistic approach that shapes their products, envisioning long-term impact involving economic growth, high-quality spatial surroundings, responsible use of natural resources, and equal social development.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award is a prestigious accolade that recognizes designs at the forefront of innovation and sustainability in the Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design category. The award acknowledges works that demonstrate exceptional creativity, technical proficiency, and a commitment to advancing sustainable design practices. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovative material use, energy efficiency, waste reduction, life cycle assessment, carbon footprint minimization, and social impact.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008. The award recognizes and promotes superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, aiming to create a better world through the power of good design. Entries are welcomed from a variety of participants, including designers, agencies, companies, and brands across all industries and countries. The A' Design Award provides an opportunity for entrants to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of their respective fields. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

