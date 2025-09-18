Mexico's Peso Stumbles After Reaching 13-Month Peak On Fed Rate Cut
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's currency hit its strongest level since July 2024 before retreating Wednesday as the Federal Reserve delivered its first rate cut of the year.
The peso closed at 18.34 per dollar after briefly touching 18.20, while the country's main stock index fell despite some companies reaching record highs. The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to 4.0-4.25%, weakening the dollar across global markets.
Mexico benefits from this dynamic because its central bank maintains rates at 7.75%, creating a 3.5 percentage point gap that attracts foreign investment. When US rates fall, investors chase higher returns in Mexico.
Trading charts reveal the peso's rally may be losing steam. Technical indicators show oversold conditions with the Relative Strength Index dropping to 25-30, suggesting the currency strengthened too quickly.
Daily trading volume surged during the peso's eight-day winning streak, which ended Tuesday. Mexican stocks painted a mixed picture as different sectors responded to changing economic conditions.
Microfinance company Gentera soared 7.0% to an all-time high of 49.18 pesos on expansion plans. Low-cost airline Volaris gained 6.1% while restaurant chain Alsea advanced 1.6%.
However, commodity-linked companies suffered sharp declines. Mining giant Industrias Peñoles tumbled 5.4% to 732 pesos as metal prices weakened.
Insurance firm Qualitas dropped 4.2% and beverage company Coca-Cola Femsa fell 4.1% on consumer spending concerns. The peso has gained 4.9% against the dollar this year, outperforming most emerging market currencies.
Mexico's stock market has surged 17.1% in 2025, beating regional peers as investors bet on the country's close trade ties with the United States.
Mexico ships 80% of its exports to the US, making it the second-largest trading partner after China. A weaker dollar makes Mexican goods more competitive and boosts the value of dollar revenues when converted to pesos.
This trade relationship explains why Mexican assets often move opposite to dollar strength. Foreign money continues flowing into Mexican markets. The country's peso ranks as the world's third most-traded emerging market currency with daily volumes of $114 billion.
International funds have poured $13 million into Mexico-focused exchange-traded funds in recent weeks. Yet technical analysis suggests caution ahead.
Chart patterns indicate potential correction toward 18.60 pesos per dollar if current oversold conditions trigger profit-taking. The 50-day moving average sits at 18.65, representing key resistance for any dollar recovery.
The story behind these numbers reflects Mexico's economic transformation. Higher interest rates that once signaled crisis now attract investment in a stable democracy with strong institutions.
Trade integration with North America provides a buffer against global uncertainties while maintaining monetary policy independence. Market makers expect continued volatility as traders position for potential additional Fed cuts before year-end.
Mexico's central bank faces pressure to follow suit, though officials emphasize careful calibration to maintain the peso's appeal to international investors seeking yield in an uncertain world.
