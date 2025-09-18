Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PAK Vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: Fakhar, Shaheen Star As Pakistan Beat UAE By 41 Runs


2025-09-18 03:19:58
Pakistan booked their place in the Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2025 with a solid 41-run win over the United Arab Emirates in Dubai. Fakhar Zaman's fifty steadied Pakistan's innings while Shaheen Afridi's all-round brilliance, late fireworks with the bat and crucial wickets, sealed the result.

