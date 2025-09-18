BEL Order Lifts Avantel Stock Has Gained 36% In One Month
Telecom equipment manufacturer Avantel has been on a strong run lately. The stock has advanced in four of the past five sessions, rising nearly 10% during this period.
On Thursday, the stock reversed early losses to gain as much as 4% after securing a purchase order from Bharat Electronics (BEL).
According to a press release dated September 18, Avantel received a purchase order worth ₹12.51 crore from Bharat Electronics for the supply of satellite communication (satcom) products.
The domestic order involves a manufacturing contract with a performance bank guarantee of 3%. It is scheduled for execution by March 2026.
Multiple Order Wins
The latest contract with BEL marks Avantel's fourth order win in September.
On September 8, it received a purchase order worth ₹9.88 crore from the Department of Atomic Energy, followed by another purchase order worth ₹9.92 crore from Garden Reach Shipbuilders for the supply of satellite communication (satcom) products.
On September 17, Avantel signed a maintenance contract worth ₹1.94 crore from the Fleet Maintenance Unit.
Stock Watch
Avantel's stock has gained nearly 23% in September alone. This has brought in significant investor interest in the stock, with retail chatter 'extremely high' on Stocktwits.
Sentiment improved to 'neutral' from 'extremely bullish' a day earlier.Avantel's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 11:15 a.m. IST on September 18 | Source: Stocktwits
In a one-month timeframe, Avantel's shares have gained over 36% and its year-to-date gains stand at 22.8%.
