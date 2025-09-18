PM Modi Speaks To Nepal PM Sushila Karki, Reaffirms Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a phone conversation with Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, expressing condolences over the loss of lives in recent protests. PM Modi reaffirmed India's steadfast support for Nepal's peace and stability, while also extending warm greetings to the people of Nepal on the eve of their National Day, September 19.

Had a warm conversation with Mrs. Sushila Karki, Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. Conveyed heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives and reaffirmed India's steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability. Also, I extended warm...

- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 18, 2025