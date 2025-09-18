Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Murder Accused On Run For 14 Years Held In Gujarat

2025-09-18 03:09:26
Representational Photo

Thane- A murder accused in Maharashtra's Thane, absconding for the last 14 years, has been arrested from Surat in Gujarat, police said.

The case pertains to a firing incident at an office of the Shiv Sena in Ambernath area of Thane district on November 24, 2011.

A local leader's bodyguard, Shyamsundar Yadav, was killed in the attack, the police said on Wednesday.

Following the incident, the Shivajinagar police here registered a case on various charges, including murder, destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy.

While some of the accused were arrested earlier and one was killed in a police encounter, Rajesh Ramshiromani Shukla (51) had managed to escape, a police release said.

