Murder Accused On Run For 14 Years Held In Gujarat
Thane- A murder accused in Maharashtra's Thane, absconding for the last 14 years, has been arrested from Surat in Gujarat, police said.
The case pertains to a firing incident at an office of the Shiv Sena in Ambernath area of Thane district on November 24, 2011.
A local leader's bodyguard, Shyamsundar Yadav, was killed in the attack, the police said on Wednesday.
Following the incident, the Shivajinagar police here registered a case on various charges, including murder, destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy.
While some of the accused were arrested earlier and one was killed in a police encounter, Rajesh Ramshiromani Shukla (51) had managed to escape, a police release said.
