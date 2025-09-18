CATARC (Tianjin) Automotive Information Co., Ltd. Officially Announces Results of "2025 10 BEST CARBODY"

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Tianjin, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - Recently, the results of the "2025 10 BEST CARBODY " jointly initiated by CATARC (Tianjin) Automotive Information Co., Ltd. and multiple industry organizations, were officially announced. This year's selection achieved comprehensive upgrades in scale and technical depth, bringing together an authoritative judging panel including university professors and industry experts. The evaluation systematically assessed shortlisted models across multiple dimensions such as materials, craftsmanship, structure, and design. After comprehensive deliberation during the re-evaluation and defense stage, the annual "10 BEST CARBODY" models, multiple individual awards, and special committee awards were finally selected, collectively showcasing the latest achievements and development level of China's automotive body technology.







In the "2025 10 BEST CARBODY" awards, the following ten models were successfully selected for their outstanding performance (listed in no particular order, sorted by the pinyin initials of the model names):

Buick Electra L7, FULWIN T11, Geely Galaxy M9, Zeekr 7X, Cadillac XT5, Li i8, MAZDA EZ-60, M-Hero M817, Denza Z, Bingo S.







Additionally, this year's selection also established individual awards to recognize models and companies that demonstrated exceptional performance in specific technical areas:



Best Safety Award : Geely Galaxy M9

Best Structure Award : FULWIN T11

Best Innovation Award : Denza Z

Best Reliability Award : Buick Electra L7, M-Hero M817 Best Material Award : Zeekr 7X, MAZDA EZ-60

The committee's special awards focused on cutting-edge industry exploration and technological innovation, with the winning project being:







Body Platform Pioneer Award : BCB EV® Meta

As the initiator of this selection, CATARC (Tianjin) Automotive Information Co., Ltd. is a recognized authoritative technical service institution in the industry, long committed to promoting technological research and development and the transformation of achievements in China's automotive industry. Since its establishment in 2021, the "10 BEST CARBODY" has undergone five years of dedicated development, always adhering to the principle of "promoting research through awards and boosting publicity through awards." It has now become an important exchange and evaluation platform in the field of automotive body technology in China, known for its authority and professionalism.

In the future, CATARC (Tianjin) Automotive Information Co., Ltd. will continue to collaborate with industry organizations to deepen the body technology evaluation system, promote the research and application of innovative technologies, and inject sustained momentum into the high-quality development and enhanced global competitiveness of China's automotive industry.