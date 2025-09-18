Design Work To Begin On Renovation Of 65 Houses In Khojaly District
Design work has been launched for the renovation of 65 individual houses in the villages of Tazabine and Ballica in the Khojaly district.
Azernews reports that the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city and the districts of Aghdara and Khojaly has completed preparatory procedures for the project.
The agency has awarded the contract for the design phase to Himmen Construction LLC and signed a formal agreement.
Under the contract, the company will receive ₼62,293 ($36,000) for its work.
