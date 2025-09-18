Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye Seal New Action Plan To Strengthen Bilateral Co-Op

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye have signed a new Action Plan covering key areas of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The signing took place following the 12th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation. It was held under the chairmanship of Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration, and Cevdet Yilmaz, Vice President of Türkiye.

The Action Plan outlines measures in the fields of economy, investment, energy, industry, agriculture, transport, tourism, healthcare, culture, education, and other sectors.

A ceremony was also held to sign several final documents, including:

- The Protocol of the 12th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation;

- A Memorandum of Understanding between the State Agency for Land Resources, Cadastre, Geodesy, and Cartography under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change of Türkiye;

- An Action Plan between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development and Support Organization of Türkiye (KOSGEB).