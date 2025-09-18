Kyrgyzstan Charts Bold Plan For Joint Logistics Hubs With Türkiye, Europe

Kyrgyzstan Charts Bold Plan For Joint Logistics Hubs With Türkiye, Europe
The proposal was made by Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration, during the 12th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, co-chaired by Cevdet Yilmaz, Vice President of Türkiye.
Kasymaliev stressed that the commission's platform plays a key role in strengthening strategic bilateral partnership and fraternal ties. He pointed out that Türkiye remains one of the leading countries investing in Kyrgyzstan's economy.
He noted that Kyrgyzstan's National Development Program through 2030 includes the creation of a regional hub as a priority. Kasymaliev also emphasized the importance of strengthening interregional ties and expanding direct contacts between cities and districts, including increasing the number of twin-city partnerships.
For his part, Yilmaz reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to further develop bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors and highlighted the importance of raising mutual trade turnover to $5 billion. Yilmaz also expressed hope for a continued increase in Turkish investment in Kyrgyzstan.
