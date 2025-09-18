BIBF Students Return to Campus as the 2025-2026 Academic Year Commences
(MENAFN- BIBF Leading Excellence ) Manama, 17 September 2025 – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) welcomed its undergraduate students on their first day of university, marking the official start of the 2025–2026 academic year. The programmes are offered in partnership with Bangor University and University of London, with academic direction from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), covering majors such as Banking and Finance, Accounting and Finance, Economics and Management, and Data Science and Business Analytics.
This day marks a pivotal moment in the students’ academic journey, as they embark on their studies within a modern and comprehensive academic environment, featuring interactive classrooms, advanced technology labs, a specialised library, and collaborative innovation spaces, alongside extensive academic and student support services designed to ensure an organised and well-supported start to their studies.
Last week, the Academic Studies Centre held an induction day for new students, aimed at familiarising them with academic regulations, campus services, and student activities, helping them integrate into the university community and preparing for their new academic stage. The programme featured an interactive session by Dr. Hamad Al Rayes on the mindset shift from school to university life, where he highlighted key differences between learning approaches in both environments, and emphasised the importance of self-discipline and time management for academic success. In addition, Reem Taqawi, a Bangor University alumna and Associate Director – Investment Advisory at Standard Chartered Bank, delivered an inspiring talk in which she shared her personal journey and offered valuable advice for achieving professional success.
Commenting on this occasion, Dr. Haifaa Khalaf, Head of the Academic Studies Centre at the BIBF, stated: “The first day of university marks the beginning of a new chapter in our students’ lives, as they take their first steps towards building their academic and professional futures. The BIBF is committed to providing them with a world-class university education that combines theoretical and practical learning, while enhancing their critical thinking, teamwork, and innovation skills, to prepare them to compete in the labour market and contribute effectively to the national economy.”
Through this new beginning, students find in their first day a gateway to an academic journey full of opportunities and knowledge, while the BIBF reaffirms its unwavering commitment to providing a rich and holistic educational experience that supports students from their very first steps on campus until graduation - empowering them to refine their academic and professional skills and become active contributors to Bahrain’s national development.
