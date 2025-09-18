Local Senior-Care Leader Yung Choi Elevates In-Home Support With Compassionate, All-In-One Service In East San Gabriel Valley

MENAFN - GetNews) Amada Senior Care Hacienda Heights delivers caregiving, LTCi claims assistance, and housing guidance-open 24/7 with A+ accreditation.







El Monte, CA - Families across the East San Gabriel Valley have a trusted ally in senior care with Amada Senior Care Hacienda Heights , led by local owner Yung Choi . From providing hands-on assistance with daily living to navigating complex long-term care insurance claims, Amada offers a unique, all-in-one approach designed to ease the challenges families face when caring for aging loved ones.

“At Amada, our mission is simple but powerful-we honor the dignity of every senior we serve,” said Yung Choi , owner of Amada Senior Care Hacienda Heights.“I am personally committed to providing the highest quality home care that not only meets the needs of our clients, but also supports families through one of life's most important transitions.”

Located at 9650 Telstar Ave., Unit A, El Monte, CA , Amada Senior Care Hacienda Heights operates 24/7 , serving communities across Baldwin Park, El Monte, Hacienda Heights, La Puente, South El Monte, and Whittier.

Comprehensive Senior Support

Amada Senior Care Hacienda Heights provides a triple-service model that sets it apart from other agencies:



In-Home Caregiving – compassionate support with activities of daily living (ADLs) including bathing, meal preparation, mobility assistance, errands, and medication reminders.

Long-Term Care Insurance (LTCi) Claims Management – expert guidance to help families understand policies, file claims, and maximize benefits. Senior Housing Guidance – support in exploring and transitioning to independent living, assisted living, or memory care communities when needed.

This holistic approach ensures seniors and their families receive not only high-quality care, but also peace of mind.

Accredited and Recognized for Excellence

Amada Senior Care Hacienda Heights holds an A+ Certification from the Home Care Standards Bureau (HCSB) , a distinction that reflects its commitment to professional excellence, caregiver training, and client satisfaction.

Serving the Community with Heart

Beyond its professional services, the agency embodies a philosophy of empathy, availability, and local leadership. With phones answered around the clock and a deeply involved owner, Amada is a vital resource for families navigating the challenges of senior care.

About Amada Senior Care Hacienda Heights

Amada Senior Care Hacienda Heights, owned by Yung Choi, is part of the national Amada Senior Care network. Dedicated to enriching the lives of seniors, Amada Hacienda Heights provides compassionate in-home care, LTCi claims management, and senior housing guidance. The agency serves Baldwin Park, El Monte, La Puente, Hacienda Heights, South El Monte, and Whittier.

