11Th Global Literary Festival Noida 2025 Fixed For 24Th To 26Th September
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Preparations are in full swing for the 11th edition of the Global Literary Festival Noida (GLFN) 2025, scheduled to take place from 24th to 26th September at Noida Film City. The festival, already recognized as one of the largest and most vibrant literary festivals in India, promises to be a powerful, impactful, and entertaining celebration of literature and culture.
The three-day extravaganza will feature workshops, seminars, interactive sessions, book releases, panel discussions, mushairas, kavi sammelans, poetry recitals, dance performances, musical programs dedicated to legendary poets, fashion shows, nukkad nataks, food festivals representing diverse countries, and handicraft exhibitions, creating a true international cultural mela.
With participation from over 90 countries, the festival will bring together authors, poets, writers, scholars, and literary enthusiasts from across India and the world, making it a unique platform for global cultural exchange.
"The Global Literary Festival Noida has emerged as a beacon of creativity, knowledge, and cultural diplomacy. It not only celebrates the written word but also unites the world through the medium of literature and art. We are proud to present the 11th edition, which is going to be even bigger, more diverse, and more inspiring than ever before," said Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the Festival.
The Global Literary Festival Noida has, over the years, evolved into a global movement, reinforcing India's position as a hub of literary and cultural excellence. The event is supported by AAFT University, Asian Academy of Arts, Writers Association of India and International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry.
