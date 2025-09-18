Sigzentravel Launches Advanced Integrated CRM Travel ERP To Transform The Global Travel Industry
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, India, 18 September 2025: Sigzen Technologies proudly announces the launch of SigzenTravel, an innovative Integrated CRM Travel ERP solution designed to revolutionize how travel agencies, tour operators, and destination management companies operate in today's fast-changing travel industry.
Built on the robust ERPNext framework, SigzenTravel combines the power of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) into one seamless platform. This integration helps travel businesses streamline booking processes, enhance customer engagement, improve vendor coordination, and gain real-time visibility across finance, operations, and sales.
Key Features of SigzenTravel Integrated CRM Travel ERP include:
Smart Tour & Package Management with automated itineraries and dynamic quotations.
Unified Booking & Vendor Management for hotels, transport, restaurants, and ticketing.
Customer Engagement Tools including lead tracking, social media CRM, and automated reminders.
Integrated Finance & Accounting with real-time invoicing, payment tracking, and multi-currency support.
Advanced Analytics & Reporting for data-driven decision-making.
Speaking about the launch, a spokesperson from Sigzen Technologies said: "Travel businesses today demand agility, efficiency, and personalization. With SigzenTravel Integrated CRM Travel ERP, we empower agencies to deliver exceptional customer experiences while maintaining complete operational control."
