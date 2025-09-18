Kuwait's 10Th Humanitarian Aircraft Departs For Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi
KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- The 10th relief aircraft of the second Kuwaiti air bridge departed on Thursday, as part of the "Kuwait is by Your Side" campaign, to assist Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
The aircraft took off from Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base heading to Al-Arish Airport in Egypt, carrying around 40 tons of food aid, in preparation for its delivery into the Strip.
This is part of the "Fazaa for Gaza" campaign, organized by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society in cooperation with Kuwaiti charities and in coordination with the Ministries of Social Affairs, Foreign Affairs, and Defense.
Dr. Latifa Al-Meer, board member of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, told KUNA that the Society continues to send humanitarian convoys to Gaza, in line with leadership directives and to address urgent humanitarian needs.
Al-Meer said that this flight is the sixth to the Arab Republic of Egypt as part of the second ongoing Kuwaiti airlift, in addition to four relief flights to Jordan carrying urgent basic food supplies to aid our brothers.
Since its launch, the second Kuwaiti air bridge has delivered approximately 150 tons of urgent humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, reflecting Kuwait's continued commitment to international relief and solidarity. (end)
