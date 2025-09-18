Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
VollyBit Exchange Launches Game-Changing AI-Powered Platform with No Listing Fees, Zero IEO Charges, and Rapid Listing Times

2025-09-18 02:15:51
(MENAFN- Crypto FlowX) VollyBit Exchange, a next-generation centralized exchange (CEX), is proud to announce its officially open services that aim to transform how early-stage blockchain projects are listed, promoted, and supported—all under zero listing cost.
As part of its mission to democratize access to capital and uplift innovation, VollyBit offers free token listing, free Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) services, zero-fee market-making accounts, and fast listing timelines—with AI-powered tools and marketing support built in. The platform is specifically designed to accelerate growth for social impact projects and technologists working on blockchain innovations.

Key Features & Highlights

• Zero Listing Fees & Zero IEO Fees: All qualifying projects can get listed and run their IEO on VollyBit without paying any listing or IEO charges ever.
• Fast Turnaround Times: Projects can go live in as little as 15 minutes, when opting for social announcements, or within 24 hours without announcements.
• AI-Powered Tools & Promotions: Advanced market analysis, trading tools, and AI-driven promotion engine help projects gain visibility and engagement.
• Zero-Fee Market Making Accounts: Official/projects whose registration meets criteria receive full access to liquidity & market-making tools without fees.
• Social Impact & Innovation Focus: VollyBit is particularly committed to supporting blockchain projects that deliver social welfare, innovation, or community empowerment.

Why VollyBit Stands Out?

In an industry where listing fees, high promotional costs, and slow onboarding processes stall early-stage projects, VollyBit removes barriers. By eliminating fees, offering rapid listing options, and integrating AI-backed tools, the platform levels the playing field—especially for developers, nonprofits, social enterprises, and founders with limited budgets.
“We believe that innovation should not be gated by cost. Our goal at VollyBit is to empower visionary teams—wherever they are in the world—to bring their projects to market quicker, more fairly, and with full support,”



About VollyBit

VollyBit is a next-generation centralized cryptocurrency exchange (CEX) specializing in supporting early stage blockchain projects. The exchange offers free token listings, free IEO services, zero-fee market-making accounts, and fast listing timelines. Powered by AI tools for trading and promotions, VollyBit is also committed to helping projects with social impact and innovation. For more information, visit

Media Contact
• Twitter:
• Telegram:
• Email: ...
• Web:


