Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Crown Prince Lauds Outcomes Of Doha Summits, Reaffirms Full Solidarity With Qatar


2025-09-18 02:10:23
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has praised the outcomes of the extraordinary session of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Supreme Council and the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, held in Doha, which expressed support for the State of Qatar in confronting the Israeli aggression and reaffirmed the categorical rejection of any violation of international law and international norms.

Chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting, the Crown Prince reiterated the Kingdom's strongest condemnation of the attacks by the Israeli occupation authorities in the region, and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's full solidarity with Qatar and its support for all measures to safeguard its security and preserve its sovereignty.

