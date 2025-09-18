National Food Safety Conference To Begin On Sept 22

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The National Food Safety Conference will be held in Doha from September 22 to 23, 2025, at Raffles Doha Hotel. The event will bring together ministers, senior officials, decision-makers, and experts in health and food safety.

The organizing committee announced that preparations have been finalized for the conference, which will be jointly organised by the Ministry of Municipality and the Ministry of Public Health.

The event will also feature a parallel exhibition with 25 local and international companies showcasing the latest technologies and solutions in food safety and monitoring.

Both ministries will participate with dedicated pavilions highlighting national efforts and initiatives to enhance food safety, reflecting Qatar's commitment to the highest standards of quality and safety at both the national and community levels. Several food sector companies and institutions will also present their contributions.

Chairman of the Organizing Committee Jaber bin Hassan Al Jaber said the conference comes as part of Qatar's efforts to strengthen its food safety system, a cornerstone of Qatar National Vision 2030. He emphasized that the event reflects the integration of institutional roles to secure a safe and sustainable food future, improve quality of life, and raise public health standards.

Al Jaber explained that the conference will address a wide range of themes. These include a review of national and international legislation and policies related to food safety, with a special focus on the draft Food Law and the Amiri decision establishing the new authority. It will also highlight advances in technology and innovation such as electronic food control systems and smart inspection programs.

In addition, the program will feature discussions on risk management frameworks, including the use of risk-based monitoring systems and the implications of climate change. The role of scientific research in tackling food safety challenges will also be explored, along with the integration of sustainability and food security goals with safety standards. Participants will examine best practices for emergency management and prevention of foodborne diseases, while Qatar's experience during the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be showcased as an example of strict food safety measures successfully implemented during a major global event.

Deputy Chair of the Preparatory Committee and Assistant Director of Food Safety at the Ministry of Public Health Khalid Yousef Al Sulaiti stressed that the National Food Safety Conference is a key national initiative underscoring Qatar's leadership's commitment, under Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to protecting public health from food-related risks.

He noted that the conference will present the latest updates in legislative and executive frameworks for food safety, including the draft Food Law, the establishment of the General Authority for Food Safety, and the launch of Watheq, an electronic system for food monitoring aligned with international standards.

Director of Public Relations at the Ministry of Municipality and member of the organizing committee Dr. Faiqa Abdullah Ashkanani, said a comprehensive media plan has been developed to promote the conference through national media and social media platforms. A dedicated website has also been launched to provide registration, participation details, and information on sessions, themes, and speakers.