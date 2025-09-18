Qatar Attends Conference Of Global Public Security Cooperation Forum

Minister of State for Interior Affairs H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al-Thani participated in the 2025 Conference of Global Public Security Cooperation Forum held in Lianyungang, People's Republic of China. He attended the event on behalf of Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani. Qatar's participation in the forum reflects its commitment to fostering international cooperation, sharing expertise, and adopting global best practices.

