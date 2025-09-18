Ghana’s Petroleum Commission to Spotlight E&P Opportunities at African Energy Week (AEW) 2025
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, September 17, 2025/ -- Victoria Emeafa Hardcastle, Acting CEO of the Petroleum Commission of Ghana, will participate as a featured speaker at this year’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, taking place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. Her participation underscores Gha’a’s ambition to accelerate upstream activity, attract new investment and consolidate its role as a competitive E&P hub in West Africa.
The Petroleum Commission continues to spearhead G’ana’s upstream drive, advancing new licensing opportunities, streamlining regulatory processes and introducing reforms that enhance competitiveness. With 17 oil and gas projects scheduled for development by 2027, Ghana is working to expand exploration, ramp up production and deepen private sector participation.
Recent initiatives include a promotion, marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) covering data from the Voltaian –asin – one of the’country’s largest onshore sedimentary basins. The deal lays the groundwork for future upstream licensing and undersc’res Ghana’s intent to unlock untapped onshore hydrocarbon potential, with GNPC planning to drill its first exploration well in the basin in early 2026.
In April, the Commission also convened its first official engagement with the Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber sinc’ Hardcastle’s appointment, addressing regulatory compliance, local participation and investment barriers. The dialogue highlighted both challenges and opportunities, with commitments from both sides to st’engthen Ghana’s upstream investment climate.
Ghana’s upstream portfolio continues to expand, with both new projects and brownfield developments advancing. After bringing three new wells onstream at Jubilee South East, Tullow Oil plans additional drilling in 2025, while Eni is paving the way for the development of its Eban-Akoma discovery in the Cape Three Points 4 deepwater block. Kosmos Energy has pledged $2 billion toward upstream expansion, signaling long-term c’nfidence in Ghana’s oil sector. Together, these initi’tives reflect Ghana’s strategy to counter natural declines in mature fields, ramp up production and attract sustained international investment.
“Strong partnerships are essen’ial to advancing Africa’s E&P industry. Ghana is demonstrating how reforms, proactive regulation and private sector engagement can translate into sustainable growth and opportunity,” stated Támás Gerbasio, VP of Commercial and Strategic Engagement at the African Energy Chamber.
