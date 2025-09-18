Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelenskyy: Russia Lacks Strength For Large-Scale Operations

2025-09-18 02:06:34
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia lacks the strength to conduct large-scale operations on the front, in light of the heavy losses its forces have suffered after more than three and a half years of war." Russia prepared offensive operations along four main axes this year: Sumy, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia," Zelenskyy said on X."
The Sumy operation has already failed and Russia suffered heavy losses, especially in manpower, and has redeployed forces to other fronts. The Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicted even greater losses on them there," he added.

