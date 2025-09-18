National Bank Of Kyrgyzstan Introduces New Market Rate
The BIR is a market-based rate reflecting the cost of money in the short-term segment of the interbank market. It will serve as a reference for pricing a wide range of financial instruments in Kyrgyzstan. The rate will be calculated daily by the National Bank and published on its official website.
To support financial market participants, the bank has also developed a model visualizing the term structure of interest rates, represented by a yield curve of government and its own securities, showing the relationship between price and maturity in the national currency.
The initiative aims to increase transparency and accessibility of information on money market rates. The yield curve is expected to serve as a key indicator for financial market participants, policymakers, investors, and international organizations in shaping expectations about future economic and inflationary conditions.
The National Bank announced that it will continue efforts to improve and develop the country's interbank money market.
