Mirai Box Office Collection Day 6: Teja Sajja's Film Broken Even Check Here
|Day
|Earnings
|First Day (September 12)
|₹13 crore
|Second Day (September 13)
|₹15 crore
|Third Day (September 14)
|₹16.6 crore
|Fourth Day (September 15)
|₹6.4 crore
|Fifth Day (September 16)
|₹6 crore
|Sixth Day (September 17)
|₹4.50 crore
|Total 6-day earnings
|₹61.50 crore
What is the worldwide earning of 'Mirai'?
'Mirai' has neared the ₹100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The overseas figures for the sixth day are not yet out, but it is estimated that the worldwide collection has reached around ₹95 crore. Before this, by Wednesday, the film had made a gross collection of ₹22.50 crore in the overseas market, and its worldwide gross earnings had reached ₹89.50 crore.
Teja Sajja's 5 highest-grossing films in India
|Film
|India Earnings
|HanuMan
|₹310 crore
|Mirai
|₹61.50 crore (still running)
|Oh! Baby
|₹38 crore
|Zombie Reddy
|₹12 crore
|Ishq
|₹1.17 crore
'Mirai' Star Cast
Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, 'Mirai: Super Yodha' features Teja Sajja, along with Manchu Manoj Kumar, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram in important roles.
ALSO READ: Mirai Box Office Collection Day 4: Teja Sajja's Film Inches Closer to ₹50 Crore Mark - Check Here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment