Mirai Box Office Collection Day 6: Teja Sajja's Film Broken Even Check Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Teja Sajja Mirai Box Office Collection: Teja Sajja's film 'Mirai' is earning phenomenally at the box office. It has been 6 days since the film's release, yet it has already recovered its budget and become profitable. Not only that, it has now become Teja Sajja's second-highest-grossing film after 'HanuMan'. The film is on its way to becoming Teja's second ₹100 crore film not just worldwide, but also in India. According to reports, this fantasy action-adventure film, directed by Karthik Gattamneni, was made on a budget of approximately ₹60 crore. How much did 'Mirai' earn in 6 days? According to a report from the trade tracker website sacnilk, 'Mirai', which was released on September 12, collected around ₹4.50 crore on its sixth day. With this, the film's net collection in India has reached ₹61.50 crore. You can see the day-wise collection for the 6 days below:-

Day Earnings First Day (September 12) ₹13 crore Second Day (September 13) ₹15 crore Third Day (September 14) ₹16.6 crore Fourth Day (September 15) ₹6.4 crore Fifth Day (September 16) ₹6 crore Sixth Day (September 17) ₹4.50 crore Total 6-day earnings ₹61.50 crore

What is the worldwide earning of 'Mirai'?

'Mirai' has neared the ₹100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The overseas figures for the sixth day are not yet out, but it is estimated that the worldwide collection has reached around ₹95 crore. Before this, by Wednesday, the film had made a gross collection of ₹22.50 crore in the overseas market, and its worldwide gross earnings had reached ₹89.50 crore.

Teja Sajja's 5 highest-grossing films in India

Film India Earnings HanuMan ₹310 crore Mirai ₹61.50 crore (still running) Oh! Baby ₹38 crore Zombie Reddy ₹12 crore Ishq ₹1.17 crore

'Mirai' Star Cast

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, 'Mirai: Super Yodha' features Teja Sajja, along with Manchu Manoj Kumar, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram in important roles.

