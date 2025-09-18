Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

King Charles Shares Laugh With Trump At Windsor Banquet Royal UK Visit


2025-09-18 02:00:39
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

During the Windsor Castle banquet, King Charles couldn't hold back his laughter while US President Donald Trump was addressing the gathering. The royal moment came after Charles cracked a lighthearted remark during the Guard of Honour, turning the formal occasion into a cheerful exchange that quickly went viral.

MENAFN18092025007385015968ID1110077836

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search