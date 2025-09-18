3 Key Factors Behind Shayna Baszler's WWE Comeback And What It Could Mean Next

Shayna Baszler's surprise WWE return has fans buzzing. Could it be nostalgia, a new role, or one last run?

Recent chatter suggests Shayna Baszler may be preparing for a shift from in-ring competition to a behind-the-scenes position. The former NXT Women's Champion, known for her dominance during her peak years, could be stepping into a producer role.

While her recent run as a performer didn't match earlier successes, working backstage would allow her to remain closely involved with WWE's creative process and be ready for an on-screen return if the storyline called for it.

Baszler's return to NXT during the Homecoming event served as a nod to her impactful history on the brand. Her time in NXT cemented her as one of the most formidable competitors in the division's history, consistently delivering standout performances.

This appearance may have been a one-off, designed to remind fans of her legacy while signaling that her relationship with WWE remains strong, leaving the door open for future involvement whenever needed.

Despite a quieter couple of years in WWE, Baszler's earlier dominance is hard to forget. From her championship reigns to her unforgettable performance in the Elimination Chamber, she has built a resume filled with defining moments.

Her return could mark the beginning of one last run before she hangs up her boots, possibly transitioning into a permanent backstage role afterward. Whether this is a farewell tour or the start of something new, her presence instantly adds intrigue to the women's division.