Jimmy Kimmel's Show Taken Off Air By ABC Over Charlie Kirk Remarks Stars React Strongly

The ABC's decision to pull 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' from its network has sent shockwaves through the media industry and political world, with numerous celebrities criticising the decision as an act of censorship.

Disney's ABC decided to take its flagship late-night program off the schedule 'indefinitely' after Nexstar Media, one of the biggest owners of TV stations in the U.S., vowed to pre-empt airings of the program after "strongly objecting" to Kimmel's comments on Charlie Kirk, reported Variety.

'The Upshaws' actress Wanda Sykes, who was set to guest on 'Kimmel' on Wednesday evening before the taping was cancelled, posted a video on Instagram showing support for the late-night host while criticising the US President Donald Trump's administration.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Wanda Skyes shared a video in which she criticised Trump's administration for allegedly curbing the freedom of speech within the first year of his governance.

"Let's see. He didn't end the Ukraine war or solve Gaza within his first week. But he did end freedom of speech within his first year. Hey, for those of you who pray, now's the time to do it. Love you, Jimmy."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by WS (@iamwandasykes)

The 'Night at the Museum' actor Ben Stiller expressed his disappointment with ABC's decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel's show on Wednesday. Taking to his X handle, Ben Stiller wrote, "This isn't right."

This isn't right. Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) September 17, 2025

The 'Don't Look Up' co-writer, David Sirota, cited his outlet's reporting that Nexstar is allegedly seeking approval on a merger and lobbying the FCC to end local ownership rules, reported Variety.

Taking to his X handle, he wrote, "Nexstar's decision to remove Jimmy Kimmel comes as the company is asking the Trump administration for merger approval and also lobbying the Trump FCC to end local ownership rules so that the company can buy up more markets.

NEWS: Nexstar's decision to remove Jimmy Kimmel comes as the company is asking the Trump administration for merger approval and also lobbying the Trump FCC to end local ownership rules so that the company can buy up more markets. David Sirota (@davidsirota) September 17, 2025

Actor and podcaster Paul Scheer wrote on Threads, "So let me get this straight. Kimmel is off the air for his comments about the politicisation of an assassination, but this is totally fine," as quoted by Variety.

While many expressed disappointment with the ABC's decision, the US President Donald Trump called it "great news for America" after the comedian faced backlash for remarks about the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

"Great News for America: The ratings-challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED," Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

The president also targeted fellow late-night hosts, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, calling them "two total losers" and suggesting that their programmes should also be pulled off the air.

"Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that's possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it, NBC!!!, " Trump added.

Disney-owned ABC network has taken 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' off the air "indefinitely" following public backlash over comments made by the host regarding the motives behind the killing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, according to Variety.

According to Variety, Nexstar said that its "owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt airings of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' for the foreseeable future.

The company strongly objected to comments made by Kimmel on the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other ABC programmes.

During his monologue on Monday, Kimmel addressed the killing and criticised attempts by Trump supporters to politicise the case.

"We had some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and with everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said.

The term "MAGA" refers to Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement.

Kirk, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, was shot dead last week during a speaking event at a Utah university campus. Police said 22-year-old Tyler Robinson fired a rifle from a rooftop, hitting Kirk in the neck with a single bullet.

Robinson was arrested shortly after the incident and has been formally charged with murder.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)