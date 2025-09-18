Raghav Juyal Reveals Funny Moment With Shah Rukh Khan At Aryan Khan's 'Ba***Ds Of Bollywood' Launch

The much-awaited directorial debut of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has almost arrived. His series 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' is set to premiere today on Netflix. Packed with drama, big names, and surprising cameos, the series is already one of the most talked-about OTT releases.

Raghav Juyal, who stars in the series alongside Lakshya, shared his experience from the recent trailer launch and explained why he was on the phone while touching Shah Rukh Khan's feet on stage. It turns out Aryan Khan was involved!

He recalled, laughing, "Sir, actually, I was told that I had to do that on stage. But I tried to make it look natural. I was told to ignore Sir a bit, and it was Aryan who told me to do that."

Sharing his admiration for SRK, the actor added, "But I always have a great experience with him. For years, he's been a huge inspiration to me, as an actor, an artist, and as a human being, too. If you can dream, those dreams do get achieved."

Actor Anya Singh, who plays Sanya, the manager to superstar Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya) in the series, spoke about her experience working with the team.

"It was a very supportive cast. I never felt out of place. I think that's why it was so easy for me to play my role," she said. The series stars Lakshya as Aasmaan Singh and Sahher Bambba as Karishma Talwar, with multiple cameos from Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranveer Singh. Adding another surprise, Aryan Khan has also turned singer for the first time, teaming up with Diljit Dosanjh for the track Tenu Ki Pata.

Ba***ds of Bollywood will premiere on the OTT platform Netflix on Thursday, September 18. (ANI)

