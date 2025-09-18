'Get Off Ipad!': Mid-Air Drama Between Donald Trump's Air Force One And Spirit Airlines En Route To London

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump's much-talked-about UK visit created quite a buzz on social media, from the protests in Britain to the First Lady's choice of clothes and a lot more.

A recent Bloomberg report suggested that Trump's UK trip began with a minor hiccup, too.

According to the report, a Spirit Airlines passenger plane came alarmingly close to Air Force One on Tuesday, which was flying Trump to London over New York's congested skies. This mid-air hiccup sparked repeated alerts by the air traffic controller to the commercial flight to change its course.

While Trump was travelling to London, the air traffic controller (ATC ) noticed the similar altitudes and converging flight paths of Air Force One and Spirit Flight 1300 – an Airbus SE A321 – when both were heading over Long Island.

Thankfully, the aircraft never exceeded the safety thresholds, but the ATC's radio message to the Spirit plane caught social media's attention and went viral.

Panicked by the situation, the New York -based controller repeatedly tried to alert the Spirit pilots to change their course, scolding them to“pay attention" and to“get off the iPad,” as heard in the viral audio clips shared.

“Pay attention, Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right. Spirit 1300 turn 20 degrees right now. Spirit wings turn 20 degrees right immediately,” the ATC told the passenger jet.

“Pay attention! Spirit 1300 traffic's off your left wing by 6 miles... 8 miles 747”

“I'm sure you can see who it is at flight level 320, maintain 330. Keep an eye out for him, he's white and blue," the controller said, referring to Trump's Air Force One aircraft.

"Pay attention! get off the iPad!” the ATC further told the Spirit aircraft, in a reprimanding tone.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was aware of viral social media posts made about the incident and said there were no safety concerns.

The Bloomberg report quoted the US aviation regulator as saying in an emailed statement that“required separation was maintained between the aircraft.”

Spirit Airlines told Bloomberg that the flight followed procedures and air traffic control instructions and landed safely in Boston.“Safety is always our top priority,” the airline said via email statement.