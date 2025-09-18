J&K Bank Organizes Workshop On eNWR With WDRA, NERL

Srinagar- Aimed at creating awareness about the benefits of eNWR-based financing, J&K Bank Wednesday organized a one-day workshop on financing against Electronic Negotiable Warehouse Receipts (eNWR) at its Corporate Headquarters in Srinagar.

Conducted in collaboration with Warehouse Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) and National E-Repository Limited (NERL), the event witnessed large participation of farmers, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), CA Store owners and warehouse operators.

Additional Chief Secretary (J&K) Shailendra Kumar was the Chief Guest on the occasion, while Bank's MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee participated as the Guest of Honour. Member (WDRA) Shanti Lal Jain attended as the Special Guest. The event was also attended by MD & CEO (CCRL) Kamlendra Srivastava, Bank's Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, Chief General Managers Sunit Kumar and Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat along with General Managers, Deputy General Managers, and other senior officials from J&K Bank, WDRA, and NERL.

In his remarks during the workshop, Addl. Chief Secretary Shailendra Kumar highlighted the Government's commitment to enhancing Agri-infrastructure. He stated,“The current capacity of CA stores in Kashmir is around four lakh metric tonnes, and the Government is planning to increase this to 10 lakh metric tonnes over the next five years. We urge entrepreneurs to establish more such facilities across districts like Kupwara, Bandipora, Budgam, and Kulgam, ensuring better logistics for agricultural produce and greater benefits for growers.”

He further elaborated,“For this purpose, we are taking measures to encourage expansion of CA stores into other districts, which will democratize access to benefits like eNWR based financing within this new digital ecosystem.”

Speaking on the performance of agricultural loans in the region, he said,“The remarkable thing I would like to share is that J&K has very low NPAs in agricultural credit, meaning almost all farmers are repaying their loans in time.”

On addressing infrastructure challenges, he added,“The growing and better connectivity of roads and railway infrastructure across J&K will soon revolutionize the entire agricultural value-chain.”

Responding to a question regarding market linkages, he said,“I encourage all farmers to get themselves registered on platforms like eNAM and ONDC for hassle-free online trading of their produce.”

Expressing gratitude, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee thanked the Chief Guest for his guidance and support. He further said,“Getting CA stores in Kashmir registered with WDRA has been a tough task handled exceptionally by the Bank's senior management. Their efforts have made it possible to offer this facility- the first of its kind in J&K- for farmers and stakeholders in the agricultural value chain.”

He also highlighted the need to spread awareness among beneficiaries,“The only impediment I see between the success of financing against eNWR and its beneficiaries is the lack of awareness. Appropriate measures need to be taken to educate farmers, collectives, FPOs, and warehouse owners.”

Responding to queries regarding reduction in the interest rates of Bank's Finance against eNWR, he assured,“As the product gains popularity and our volumes increase, we will definitely explore ways to reduce interest rates.”

Member (WDRA) Shanti Lal Jain presented the perspective of WDRA. He said,“It has been a long journey that WDRA has undertaken to broaden this digital ecosystem benefiting all stakeholders in the process.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, Rakesh Magotra, General Manager stated,“We are actively aligning our credit initiatives with the evolving needs of the agricultural sector, aiming to empower farmers by enhancing their ability to store produce and secure fair prices, thereby building resilient and sustainable livelihoods.”

AGM, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah provided an overview of the product 'J&K Bank Finance against Electronic Negotiable Warehouse Receipt', aimed at offering digital financing solutions tailored to farmers' needs.

Present on the occasion, Business Head (NERL) Vineet Gupta delivered a detailed presentation on the structure, functioning, and registration process for e-NWRs, explaining how farmers, FPOs, CA stores, and warehouses can register to access a broader ecosystem. The procedure for trading commodities online based on e-NWRs was also explained.

During the event, registration certificates were handed over to the owners of three new warehouses registered with WDRA, and a certificate was presented to a farmer who became the first to register on NERL and avail the first loan sanctioned under the new scheme.

The workshop was highly interactive, with participants actively seeking clarifications. Farmers, FPO representatives, and CA store owners expressed their appreciation, stating that they were satisfied with both the conduct of the workshop and the valuable outcomes it delivered.