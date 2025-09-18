Anti-Aircraft Systems Shoot Down Enemy Drones In Kyiv And Surrounding Region
“Enemy UAVs have been detected! Air Defense Forces are operating in the region,” the post said.
Citizens are urged not to film the work of our defenders and not to neglect safety rules.
The Kyiv City Military Administration also reported on the work of the Air Defense Forces, urging people to remain in shelters until the official all-clear signal.
This information was soon confirmed by Mayor Vitaliy Klytschko.“Air Defense Forces are operating in the capital, in the Obolon district. Stay in shelters!” he wrote on Telegram .Read also: Drone attacks cause fires in two districts of Kyiv region
Before that, the Ukrainian Air Force detected UAV movement toward Kyiv from the south.
An air raid alert was issued in Kyiv and the surrounding region.
