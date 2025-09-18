Railway Sections In Poltava Region Lose Power After Russian Strike, Trains Delayed
Currently, several passenger trains are delayed by up to 3 hours:
No. 102 Kherson - Kramatorsk,
No. 63/111 Kharkiv, Izium - Lviv,
No. 64/112 Lviv - Kharkiv, Izium,
791 Kremenchuk - Kyiv.
As of 7:00 a.m., the damage has been localized and power has been restored; trains (including suburban electric trains) will continue to run.
According to the Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration , Volodymyr Kohut, the enemy attacked the railway infrastructure in the Myrhorod district at night. Fires broke out, which were localized by the State Emergency Service. One person was injured.Read also: Zelenska, Metsola visit school cafeteria in Kyiv region renovated under Ukraine Facility
As reported, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones at night.
Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia
