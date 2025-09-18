Railway Sections In Poltava Region Lose Power After Russian Strike, Trains Delayed

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrainian Railways Ukrzaliznytsia , according to Ukrinform.

Currently, several passenger trains are delayed by up to 3 hours:

No. 102 Kherson - Kramatorsk,

No. 63/111 Kharkiv, Izium - Lviv,

No. 64/112 Lviv - Kharkiv, Izium,

791 Kremenchuk - Kyiv.

As of 7:00 a.m., the damage has been localized and power has been restored; trains (including suburban electric trains) will continue to run.

According to the Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration , Volodymyr Kohut, the enemy attacked the railway infrastructure in the Myrhorod district at night. Fires broke out, which were localized by the State Emergency Service. One person was injured.

Zelenska, Metsola visit school cafeteria in Kyiv region renovated under Ukraine Facility

As reported, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones at night.

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia