Biotalys Reports Half-Year 2025 Financial Results And Business Highlights
|In € thousands
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Other operating income
|1,379
|1,452
|Research and development expenses
|(6,520
|)
|(5,135
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(2,988
|)
|(2,890
|)
|Operating loss
|(8,129
|)
|(6,574
|)
|Loss of the period
|(8,135
|)
|(6,489
|)
|Net cash used in operations
|(6,092
|)
|(6,527
|)
|Net cash outflow of the period
|(6,927
|)
|(6,890
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|15,711
|14,680
- Other operating income for the first half of 2025 amounted to €1.4 million, in line with the same period last year, and mainly related to amounts recognized for R&D tax incentives received and grants awarded to support ongoing R&D activities. Research and development expenses amounted to €6.5 million for the first half year, an increase of €1.4 million compared to the same period of 2024. The increase primarily related to higher costs for external R&D, to further advance pipeline projects, partially offset by lower spending for EVOCA while pending regulatory approval. General and administrative expenses amounted to €3.0 million for the first half of 2025, a slight increase of €0.1 million compared to the same period of 2024, related in part to indexation of salaries. Net cash used in operating activities amounted to €6.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2025, €0.4 million lower than in the same period last year.
Outlook
- Biotalys plans to continue focusing on earning regulatory approvals for EVOCA in the US and Europe, and on the submission of a regulatory dossier in Brazil. The company envisages building on these first approvals with the preparation of regulatory dossiers for its commercial version EVOCA NG, which are expected to have a shorter review timeline than the standard procedures. Biotalys made substantial progress in its commercial set-up for EVOCA NG , and expects to finalise its ongoing discussions with various partners regarding commercial production and distribution of EVOCA NG in the near term. Based on the company's precision biocontrol platform approach, Biotalys plans to further develop its pipeline of candidate products in collaboration with key academic and industry partners. With a cash and cash equivalents balance of €15.7 million at the end of H1 2025, the company intends to maintain a cost-conscious approach and to consider additional financing to effectively execute its strategy and further exploit the potential of its unique technology platform to develop precision biocontrols.
Auditor statement
The condensed consolidated financial statements for the six-months' period ended 30 June 2025 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' as adopted by the European Union. They do not include all the information required for the full annual financial statements and should therefore be read in conjunction with the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024. The condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in thousands of Euros (unless stated otherwise). The condensed consolidated financial statements have been approved for issue by the Board of Directors. The statutory auditor, Deloitte Bedrijfsrevisoren/Reviseurs d'Entreprises, represented by Pieter-Jan Van Durme, has performed a limited review of the interim financial report. The interim financial report for the first half of 2025 and the review opinion of the auditor are available on .
Live webcast and conference call
Company management will host a live webcast to discuss its half-year 2025 results and recent business performance today, 18 September 2025 at 15:00 CEST / 14:00 BST / 09:00 AM EDT.
Webcast link:
Dial-in details: To ask questions live to the management, please also register for the conference call:
A recording of the webcast will be available after the event on the Biotalys investor website:
Important Notice
Biotalys, its business, prospects and financial position remain exposed and subject to risks and uncertainties. A description of and reference to these risks and uncertainties can be found in the annual report on the consolidated annual accounts published on the company's website .
This announcement contains statements which are "forward-looking statements" or could be considered as such. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words 'aim', 'believe', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'expect', 'intend', 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'continue', 'ongoing', 'possible', 'predict', 'plans', 'target', 'seek', 'would' or 'should', and contain statements made by the company regarding the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are warned that none of these forward-looking statements offers any guarantee of future performance. Biotalys' actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Biotalys makes no undertaking whatsoever to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, unless required to do so by law.
