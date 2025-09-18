Resveratrol Market Estimated To Garner $131.0 Million By 2030, With A CAGR Of 6.2%

Resveratrol Market 1

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Resveratrol market size was generated $71.9 million in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $131.0 million by 2030, manifesting with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.Increase in usage of resveratrol in the pharmaceutical market, surge in acceptance of resveratrol in the nutraceuticals sector, and rise in usage of resveratrol in the cosmetic industry fuel the global resveratrol market growth. On the other hand, low penetration in developing countries and the threat of substitution hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in the application of resveratrol in the food & beverages industry and fast-paced growth of the online retail platform create lucrative opportunities for the market players.Download Sample PDF (285 Pages PDF with Insights):The resveratrol market demand is expected to increase during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising demand for resveratrol from nutraceutical industry owing to the various health benefits offered by the resveratrol as an ingredient in medicines to treat various disease including cardiovascular disease, joint pains and others. This in turn has is likely to drives growth of the overall resveratrol market.The rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits offered by resveratrol as a supplement is anticipated to remain a major driving factor for the growth of the resveratrol market over the forecast period. Inherent benefits of the resveratrol in pharmaceutical applications to treat cancer, heart health and other chronic and cardiovascular disease has also contributed towards resveratrol market growth.Additionally, the aging population is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of cosmetic industry in the countries like Japan, Latin America and others. According to WHO, the population in Latin America is aging at a rapid pace. Thus, this in turn is likely to offer immense opportunity for the growth of resveratrol market from the cosmetics industry during the forecast period in terms of value sales.Buy This Research Report:The global resveratrol market is segmented are categorized into product type, form application and region. By product type, it is classified into natural resveratrol and synthetic resveratrol. By form, the market is bifurcated into powder and liquid. By application, it is divided into pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Argentina and Rest of LAMEA).Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance during the forecast period. The global resveratrol market across the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here:Key players of the global resveratrol market analyzed in the research include Chongqing Kerui Nanhai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Botaniex Inc., Evolva, Foodchem International Corporation, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd, Honghao Herbs, Good-Yg-Biotech, Sichuan Xieli Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Hubei Sanxin Biotechnology Co., Limited, and Xi'an Chen Lang Biological Technology Co., Ltd.The usage of resveratrol as an ingredient in the cosmetic industry is significantly rising at a steady pace. This is attributed to various skin benefits associated with the use of resveratrol in various cosmetic products. Resveratrol are important ingredient in cosmetics as they offer antioxidant protection and also protect skin from UV radiation. Thereby these aforementioned benefits offered by resveratrol as an ingredient in cosmetics have increased its adoption among the manufacturers of the cosmetics industry, which, in turn, has propelled the growth of the overall resveratrol industry in terms of value sales.Trending Reports:Shortening Market:Farro Market:Probiotics Market:

