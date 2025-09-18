Treehouse Thailand Launches First Dedicated Treatment Program For Etomidate (K-Pods) Addiction

Your Sanctuary for Healing, Your Path Towards Possibilities

New treatment program responds to growing concerns over rising K-Pod use, especially among youth in Singapore

- Dr. Tony Tan

CHIANG MAI, THAILAND, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Treehouse Thailand , a leading addiction treatment center located in the serene foothills of Chiang Mai, has officially launched the world's first dedicated rehabilitation program for Etomidate (commonly known as K-Pods) addiction - a growing crisis particularly impacting young people in Singapore.

K-Pods, a street name for the misuse of Etomidate, a powerful anesthetic, have surged in popularity across Southeast Asia due to their accessibility and intense, short-acting effects. In Singapore, health authorities and community leaders have raised red flags about a spike in recreational Etomidate use among teenagers and young adults, leading to significant health and psychological consequences. The lack of public awareness and limited treatment options for these newer substances have made early intervention and specialized care all the more critical.

In response, Treehouse Thailand has developed a comprehensive, medically supervised treatment program specifically designed for individuals struggling with Etomidate addiction. The program integrates evidence-based clinical care with holistic healing approaches to address the complex physical, psychological, and emotional challenges of recovery.

Key features of the program include 24/7 medical supervision and detox support to ensure safety and comfort during the initial stages of recovery. Clients benefit from a combination of individual and group psychotherapy, supported by advanced neurofeedback therapy to promote brain regulation and emotional stabilization. Physical wellness is addressed through fitness and movement therapy, while personalized nutrition planning supports overall health and healing. The program also incorporates mindfulness practices, yoga, and traditional Thai holistic approaches to nurture mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being.

As the first rehab in the region to recognize and respond specifically to the threat of K-Pod addiction, Treehouse Thailand is already seeing interest from families, clinicians, and institutions across Southeast Asia-including Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong-where resources for treating emerging substances are still limited.

Set in a tranquil, nature-rich environment, Treehouse Thailand offers clients a safe, supportive setting to reset and rebuild. The program is open to international clients and has multilingual staff experienced in treating a wide range of substance use disorders.

Dr. Tony Tan

Sanctuary Health Care

+66 91 826 4555

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.