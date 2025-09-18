Chamoli Cloudburst: CM Dhami Monitors Situation, Number Of Missing Rises To 10

MENAFN - IANS) Chamoli, Sep 18 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday expressed his distress over the cloudburst in Chamoli's Nanda Nagar and said that he is constantly monitoring the rescue and relief operations.

A total of 10 people have been reported missing as heavy debris flowed in Nanda Nagar's Kuntari Lagafali area and Dhurma following the cloudburst.

Taking to X, CM Dhami posted, "Sad news has been received that the heavy rainfall in the Nandan Nagar Ghat area of Chamoli district has caused damage to nearby houses. Local administration, SDRF, and police teams have reached the spot immediately and are engaged in relief and rescue operations."

"In this regard, I am in constant contact with the administration and am personally monitoring the situation closely. I pray to God for the safety of all," he added.

Eight persons are missing from the Kuntari Lagafali area, including Kunwar Singh, who is about 42 years old; his wife Kanta Devi, who is 38; and their 10-year-old Vikas and Vishal. The others were Deveshwari Devi (65), Bhaga Devi (65), Jagdamba Prasad (70), and Narendra Singh (40).

Two people who have been reported missing in the village of Dhurma are Guman Singh (age 75) and Mamta Devi (age 38).

Teams from the SDRF, NDRF, and the Public Works Department have been deployed, with JCB machines and other equipment pressed into service to clear debris and aid relief efforts.

Two people were pulled out alive from the debris, while search and rescue operations continue despite extremely adverse conditions.

A medical team accompanied by three ambulances has been rushed to the site, officials confirmed.

However, relentless rain and difficult terrain are severely hampering rescue efforts.

The weather department has also issued a warning of more heavy rainfall in the coming days across Chamoli.

Locals reported that several residents are still believed to be trapped inside their homes following the cloudburst.

Authorities have deployed teams on the ground to locate the missing, even as the threat of further landslides looms large.