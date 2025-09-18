Bushiroad Announces New Anime And Nationwide Live Tour For Virtual Band 'Mugendai Mewtype'

Meet Mugendai Mewtype in their virtual form!

Mugendai Mewtype just announced their national tour "Super Position"

CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bushiroad, a leading entertainment company, today announced the production of a new anime series titled BanG Dream! YUME∞MITA for its virtual band“Mugendai Mewtype,” alongside a nationwide live tour.

Fans of the BanG Dream! project can look forward to the virtual band's anime debut, which will bring the characters to life in a whole new way. The anime will mark Mugendai Mewtype's first on-screen appearance, with further story details to be unveiled at a later date. More information about the series will be available on the project's official website .

In addition to the anime production, Bushiroad also announced a national live tour, Super Position, for Mugendai Mewtype. The virtual band will be performing in all 47 prefectures across Japan, bringing their music and energy to fans in a live setting. Audiences nationwide will be able to experience the energy and excitement of Mugendai Mewtype's performances in person. More information about the tour can be found on the official tour website .

Since its launch in 2015, the BanG Dream! franchise has gained a massive following worldwide, combining anime, music, and games. Mugendai Mewtype is the latest addition, already attracting attention with their debut single Dreaming Infinity, which surpassed one million views on Mugendai Mewtype's official YouTube channel .

As a virtual band, Mugendai Mewtype has captivated audiences with their unique blend of digital performance and real-world presence. Recently, the group unveiled their true appearances for the first time, giving fans a closer connection to the members beyond their virtual personas.

Alongside these announcements, Mugendai Mewtype continues to expand their music activities. Their new music video Tuning has been released on the official YouTube channel, giving fans a preview of their evolving sound. The band's first full album, Progress Sign, will be released on December 24, 2025, followed by the Blu-ray YUMEMITA NO AYUMI, which features their first three live concerts.

For the latest updates on BanG Dream! YUME∞MITA and the Super Position tour, please visit the official website and follow Mugendai Mewtype on social media.

